Ferran Torres, Che Adams, Tom Cairney - Fantasy Football: Under The Radar

The form players and big names are usually the ones to have, but which performers have gone under the radar in Sky Sports Fantasy Football so far this season?

Five transfers per week, so here are five players who you could bring into your Fantasy Football XI if you so pleased. These may not deliver double-figure hauls weekly, but they will bring in the averages to boost your overall score to fire you up the league table.

Tom Cairney - £7.7m

Five games played, five tier two passing bonus points. You read correctly. In each of Tom Cairney's matches this season, he has registered over 70 passes for his side, which has given him three additional points per game. Add this to the 13 he posted against Crystal Palace due to his goal, passing and tier one shot bonus points, and it is fair to say Cairney has started positively despite Fulham's poor start respectively.

Image: Tom Cairney shoots and scores from distance against Crystal Palace

Scott Parker's team face West Brom, West Ham, Everton and Leicester in their next four, so points could be the way forward with Cairney in your side. If Fulham are to earn their first win of the season in any of these, you would bet that the Scot would be at the heart of it. With a selection percentage of just 0.95 per cent, he could be the differential option in the short-term.

Ben Chilwell - £9m

It has been quite the start for Ben Chilwell with 35 points from his three appearances, so although his point-scoring has been free-flowing, his lowly selection percentage of 11.96 per cent suggests the England international is going slightly under the radar currently.

Image: Ben Chilwell could be a shrewd selection for the next few weeks

Two clean sheets, two assists and a goal alongside some bonus points emphasise his rewards in such a short period of time. I would expect his selection percentage to increase substantially with Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle as Chelsea's next three fixtures, while he should pick up valuable points in those too to boost his healthy total.

Che Adams - £7.9m

Is the tide turning for Che Adams? Frustrating many in his first four games of the season, he has posted 21 points from his last two, scoring against Everton with a goal and an assist against Chelsea, tallying tier one shot bonus points in both.

Image: Che Adams celebrates his goal against Everton

The intriguing aspect of this move is seeing players in action on Friday and Saturday, making for the perfect switch for the Aston Villa vs Southampton encounter on Sunday. It gets better too - Adams can then be utilised as your captaincy pick for their match with Newcastle next Friday, allowing you to get a two-for-one deal with your transfers. You only get 40 transfers, so when you use them it is paramount that you get it right.

Many will be going with his team-mate Danny Ings, so opt with Che Adams and make it a straight shootout between the two Southampton strikers.

Gabriel - £8m

Another player racking up the bonus points is Gabriel. He has attained tier two passing bonus points in all but one of his Premier League matches, picking up tier one against Man City and proving a potential value pick for bringing in the averages against whoever Arsenal face.

Image: Gabriel has impressed since making the switch to the Premier League

The new signing is the highest scoring defender in Fantasy Football thus far with 39 points, with over a half of those coming on his debut against Fulham. I would advise not to trust an Arsenal defender normally, but times may be changing, and the 14.66 per cent of managers who own the Brazilian highlights this. Manchester United on Sunday will be another stern test, but one which he could pass with flying colours.

Ferran Torres - £8.5m

Pep Guardiola has said that due to another injury to Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres could lead the line for the next few weeks for Man City. From this aspect, their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday seems inviting, with Torres classed as a midfielder in the game (six points per goal rather than five) and opportunities plentiful for those City frontmen.

Image: Ferran Torres scored for Manchester City through the week in Marseille

Again, the Spanish international is a potential differential to others, but the fact that Man City come up against Liverpool and Tottenham could hinder his selection in some teams. With only 0.56 per cent of managers on board, Torres could be a steal at just £8.5m.

Will you bring in any of these players into your side ahead of another hectic weekend of Premier League action? Create or amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.