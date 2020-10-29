Ben Chilwell: Chelsea defender sought help with 'every day' issues

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has revealed he sought help last year when struggling with his mental health - and has urged others to follow suit.

The left-back joined Chelsea from Leicester this summer for £50m, following an impressive campaign that saw him establish himself in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

However, despite his on-field success, Chilwell has shared he was struggling with his "every day life" at some point in 2019 and required support to confront his issues.

"Last year I went through a period where my confidence took a hit and it affected me in my every day life." Chilwell shared on Twitter.

"I eventually spoke to someone about it and found it helped a lot.

"In football especially people don't like to show weakness. But talking about difficulties or problems in your life with others is important.

"Everyone is going through something and hopefully someone has seen this tweet and feels they are able to talk to someone about something troubling them, where they felt they couldn't before."

Image: Chilwell has contributed a goal and two assists in three Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Chillwell also shared the message on his Instagram story, accompanied with a note saying: "I think it's important we all talk on this topic, especially with everything going on at the moment."

The 23-year-old has made a strong start to his Chelsea career, contributing a goal and two assists in his first three Premier League appearances.

Chelsea continue their Premier League campaign against Burnley on Saturday, with Frank Lampard's side looking for a first victory in top-flight matches following draws with Southampton and Manchester United.

If you're affected by issues related to mental wellbeing or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.