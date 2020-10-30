Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's drop-off means Bukayo Saka is primed to score first for Arsenal vs Man Utd at 18/1 - Jones Knows

Jones Knows has two bets to attack this weekend across the Premier League as a big-price first goalscorer tickles his fancy, as do Burnley at home to Chelsea.

Burnley vs Chelsea, Saturday 3pm - 1pt on Burnley to win (11/2 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

The temptation of getting 11/2 with Sky Bet about Burnley is just too juicy to ignore.

You see that Chelsea bandwagon over there? I am not on it.

Frank Lampard is one talented human being, no question, and he may have convinced the betting markets regarding Chelsea's current form but he has not tricked me.

I am yet to believe his Chelsea team have a thirst for defending on the road or have even found the right balance between attack and defence to the extent that they can be relied upon to win at 1/2 with Sky Bet away from home.

Remember, this is a team that have won just three of their last 12 away Premier League games and have kept just two clean sheets in 22 league games on the road under Lampard. I would advise a big swerve on them this weekend.

I was on minute-by-minute blogging duty for their 4-0 win over Krasnodar in midweek - a fantastic result, sure, but a scoreline that absolutely flattered them with two late goals against the deflated hosts putting unheralded gloss on the scoreboard. At 1-0 down, Krasnodar struck the bar and were the better team when Timo Werner fired home a very fortunate penalty award.

The hefty 2,000-mile journey back from Russia also is a huge negative for Chelsea to deal with, such mammoth trips have caught fellow 'top teams' out in their next fixture. The record of Premier League teams in their next game having played a midweek game in Russia since 2013 reads: P13 W2 D2 L9. That is a staggering statistic when you factor in most of those teams will have gone off heavy favourites for the match in question.

Surprise results after Russian away day 2018: Arsenal lose 2-1 to Newcastle after drawing 2-2 with CSKA

2015: Liverpool lose 2-1 at home to Palace after winning at Rubin Kazan

2014: Man City lose 2-1 to West Ham after drawing in Moscow - that was the only game they lost in 18 PL matches

2013: Tottenham lose 3-0 at home to West Ham after beating FC Anji

I can trust Burnley to take advantage. Do not be fooled by their winless start. Sean Dyche's men are as rugged and defensively solid as last season - as shown by their expected goals against figure of 1.03 per game which ranks among the best defences in the league. Spurs, arguably the hottest attack in the league on form, found it very tough to find a way through on Monday with Burnley restricting them to a 0.68 xG figure in the 1-0 defeat.

With their threat at set-pieces, Burnley are no 11/2 shots to take maximum points off Chelsea that's for sure.

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30, live on Sky Sports - 1pt on Bukayo Saka to score first (18/1 with Sky Bet - bet here!)

If Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is 7/2 to score first in Sunday's live encounter from Old Trafford then Bukayo Saka simply must be backed at 18/1. On current form, positional play and the underlying numbers, Saka carries much more of a goalscoring threat than Aubameyang but is nearly five times the price. That's juicy value ladies and gentlemen.

Aubameyang scored a delightful curling effort in Arsenal's Premier League season opener at Fulham but since signing his new deal, three days after that match, he has gone off the boil in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's main man has looked lost in recent performances, whether that would be out on the left, a position he made his own during a hot spell after the resumption, or more centrally as seen against Leicester last weekend. As you can see below (highlighted yellow), his average position during that encounter was more akin to a defensive midfielder than a hotshot striker. He cut a frustrated figure and was going searching for the ball in places that wasted his talents.

Aubameyang takes up a fair chunk of the first goalscorer market but his numbers have taken a big nosedive since signing his bumper new contract on September 15, has he lost his edge? He has not scored in five matches now. But more worryingly, the numbers suggest there has been a huge drop off across all the vital metrics when assessing the striker's performance.

The picture becomes even more eye-opening when comparing his numbers with the current top goal-getters in the Premier League.

So, how do we go about profiting from Aubameyang's false position in the goalscoring markets? Well, Saka is the man to concentrate on.

Saka's position in a counter-attacking role down the left is a tricky one for opposition players to track with the youngster very clever with his movement into the box. Since Aubameyang signed his deal, Saka is averaging the most shots per game than any Arsenal player (2.72) and is having over twice as many touches in the opposition box than Aubameyang.

He found the net against Sheffield United - at 18/1 it is worth finding out if he can double his tally for the season by scoring first on Sunday.