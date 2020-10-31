Mauricio Pochettino to join Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football for Leeds United vs Leicester City

Former Tottenham and Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino will join Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football this week as Leeds United host Leicester City.

Pochettino has been long associated with Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. He played under him as a teenager at Newells Old Boys and then later at Espanyol and for Argentina.

The ex-defender will be providing unique insight into Bielsa ahead of Leeds' game against Leicester as they look to capitalise on a superb performance against Aston Villa last weekend.

Pochettino has often talked of his admiration for Bielsa, previously saying: "He is one of the best managers in the world.

"He is like my father in both ways because he's 60 years old so he can be my father and he is also like my football father.

Image: Marcelo Bielsa coached the Argentina national team for six years, including Mauricio Pochettino (second left)

"We are a generation of coaches who were his disciples. How he feels football, the passion he has for football, I think we all took that from him. It's a pleasure to see him, to greet him, and to play against his teams is always a beautiful challenge.

"For me, he's a person I will always admire. People call him 'El Loco Bielsa', but for me, he is not crazy at all. For me, he's a genius. A person with charisma and a personality very different from us normal coaches, and that's what makes him special."

Alongside Carragher and Dave Jones, Pochettino will also be providing fascinating tactical analysis into his time with Southampton and Tottenham, and his wider playing and managerial career.

He led Southampton to a 14th-placed finish in the 2012/13 Premier League season and eighth in the 2013/14 campaign, with a then-Premier League club record 56 points.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino's stats as Spurs manager

The Argentinian was then appointed Tottenham manager in May 2014 and was in charge for five-and-a-half years. He led Tottenham to top-four finishes and Champions League qualifications in his last four seasons at the club, including second place in the 2016/17 season - Spurs' best league finish since 1962/63.

Pochettino also led Tottenham to two finals - the 2015 League Cup against Chelsea and 2019 Champions League against Liverpool.

Watch Monday Night Football with Pochettino and Carragher from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with Leeds vs Leicester at 8pm.