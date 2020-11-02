Papers: Isco to join James Rodriguez at Everton?

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Everton are reportedly in the hunt to sign Isco and reunite the midfielder with old boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Sean Connery turned down a Manchester United contract after Matt Busby offered him £25 a week.

Bristol City Women's training on Saturday was cancelled following a rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

DAILY MAIL

The Government will decide whether to allow the FA Cup first round to go ahead in full after imposing a second national lockdown.

Chelsea are preparing a £6.9m bid for former Nottingham Forest defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, according to reports.

Image: Marcus Rashford has been presented with a Pride of Britain award

The PFA has pledged £500,000 to the Reposm Sporting Housing Trust, a charity devoted to providing sheltered accommodation for retired sportspeople who have fallen on hard times.

Marcus Rashford was left awestruck as he was presented with a Pride of Britain Award during the 2020 ceremony, which aired on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich have withdrawn their offer of a contract extension to David Alaba, says the club's president Herbert Hainer.

Arsenal and Chelsea were among a number of clubs to table bids for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the player's agent Davide Torchia.

Image: Bayern Munich have withdrawn David Alaba's latest contract offer

Ralph Hasenhuttl is sweating over the fitness of Danny Ings after the England striker suffered a knee injury in Southampton's 4-3 victory at Aston Villa.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to launch a bid to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs during the January transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United outcast Phil Jones fears a potential move to Burnley in January is under threat amid a planned takeover of the Clarets.

Thibaut Courtois' dad has claimed Keylor Navas was not a good team-mate towards his son when they were together at Real Madrid.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Brooks is backing Bournemouth to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Image: David Moyes would back a decision to reintroduce five substitutes in the Premier League

Downing Street is facing pressure from ministers to give golf, tennis and swimming a reprieve from the imposition of a second national Covid-19 lockdown.

THE TIMES

David Moyes has said that he would back a decision to reintroduce five substitutes in the Premier League even though it would still favour the top flight's elite.

Community and grassroots sports are pleading with the government to be exempt from the new month-long lockdown that starts on Thursday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Wighton says Hearts are heading back to Hampden because they are better than rivals Hibs.