Manchester City vs Liverpool - NEW GAME! A chance to win £5,000 for free!

What will be the full-time score?

What will be the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

There is, as with Super 6, a tiebreaker to split the winners if there are more than one on any occasion. This will be a possession slider; simply slide it to what you think the possession stat will be at the end of the game.

To do just that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved so here we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-time score

Both sides come into this contest in very differing positions. The visitors and Premier League champions Liverpool top the table despite the absence of Virgil van Dijk. They have had to come from behind in both of their recent league matches with West Ham and Sheffield United at Anfield but did do so successfully, earning back-to-back 2-1 victories. Jurgen Klopp's side have only kept one clean sheet this season and have failed to do so in their last five outings.

Manchester City sit midtable after an inconsistent start. That said, Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in their last four, with 1-0 wins over Sheffield United and Arsenal either side of 1-1 draws with West Ham and Leeds. City do have a game in hand which could take them as high as fourth, but victory against Liverpool here certainly closes that gap at the top and sends a statement to the rest of the league.

Guardiola does know what it is like to record three points against Liverpool at the Etihad, with Manchester City beating Liverpool at home in the last three meetings in the Premier League. A 5-0 win in 2017 was followed by a 2-1 victory in 2019. Liverpool did have the Premier League title wrapped up by the time these two last collided, yet nonetheless, City ran out 4-0 winners. Who will you side with?

Half-time score

Man City and Liverpool have respectively only been behind once at half-time this season, with Liverpool being locked level on four occasions at the break thus far. Around 42 per cent of matches have seen the scores level at half-time, with 29 per cent of those being 0-0.

Between the two teams, they have netted 15 goals before the interval in 2020/21. Would you dare go with a stalemate between these two going into the break, considering they have the best attacking line-ups in the Premier League?

First goalscorer

Manchester City have only scored nine goals in their six matches so far, but crucially they have scored the first goal in five of their six games. If this consistent run is to continue, then there are a fair few City players to look out for.

Gabriel Jesus returned in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Olympiakos during the week, coming off the bench to score, so the Brazilian frontman could be worth a consideration for the first goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres has scored in three consecutive Champions League matches, and did lead the line against Sheffield United. Guardiola has mentioned he may play in that number nine position for the coming weeks, so could his form in Europe continue into the domestic campaign?

PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne will be on penalties and is always in and around the edge of the area to set up or hit a sweet strike from outside the area, so he should be up there at the top of your list. Raheem Sterling will be keen to get one over on his old club as always, while new City signing Ruben Dias is already proving to be a threat from set-pieces.

Mohamed Salah has already hit a hat-trick this season, coming against Leeds on the opening day. The Egypt forward did find the net first on this day, and he does have seven goals to his name in as many matches.

Speaking of hat-tricks, Diogo Jota fired home exactly that against Atalanta and the debate continues to centre around whether the former Wolves man should be starting ahead of Roberto Firmino. It was his seventh goal in 10 appearances for Liverpool and he has only started five of those, with a goal coming every 70 minutes. He will be a solid shout if he earns a starting shirt.

First card

In a game where stakes are high, bookings can be in abundance too. Despite the circumstances, there were four yellow cards in this fixture last season, in which Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker picked up half of those.

This is an area where Liverpool could get some joy, particularly with assist kings Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on either flank, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Joao Cancelo has started the last two Premier League matches at left-back, so he could be a shrewd pick for the first card.

Rodri did receive eight yellow cards last term and does already have two to his name for 2020/21, so any Liverpool counter-attacks could be quickly wiped out by the Spain international, both legally and illegally. Another consideration has to be Joe Gomez, who has had his issues with Raheem Sterling in the past during this fixture. The England international was brandished seven yellow cards last campaign and could be amongst the bookings once again in this one.

Total corners

Corners often throw a spanner in the works. They can be few and far between in large periods of the game, before a flurry in quick succession takes the total up to where you may need it to be. There were only six corners in this fixture last season, and it could be said that when the bigger teams collide, the matches tend to throw up less corners in more cases than not.

For context, aside from this, both Manchester City and Liverpool have taken at least five corners in four of their last five Premier League matches, so these are some of the considerations before you make your all-important selection.

Man of the match

Kevin De Bruyne racked up 10 Man of the Match (MOTM) awards last season, bettered by no other player in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane tallied 16 MOTM awards between them, nine and seven respectively. If either side are to come away from this blockbuster with three points, then these three players could be worthy picks.

Keep an eye out for the team sheets, which will be with you from around 3:30pm on Sunday. Depending whether the game is tight and clean sheets could be kept, the defenders or goalkeepers could take home the MOTM award alongside a pivotal victory for their side.

Tiebreaker - possession

Manchester City have averaged 65.3 per cent possession in their home matches, while Liverpool have had 63.1 per cent of possession on their travels this season. All signs point towards a closely-fought contest both in possession and out of possession, so I would not drift too far away from 55 per cent in favour of either side.

