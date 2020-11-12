Ben Greenhalgh: 'Football's Next Star' winner out to emulate Jose Mourinho in coaching career

After earning a contract with Inter Milan and the chance to play under Jose Mourinho by winning a television contest a decade ago, Ben Greenhalgh has now begun his own coaching career with Dartford's academy.

Greenhalgh won Sky's 'Football's Next Star' in 2010, securing a professional contract with Inter in the process and the change to play alongside legends such as Patrick Vieira.

A decade on, following a journeyman career which has led him to Tonbridge Angels in the National League South, Greenhalgh is coaching the academy of another team in the sixth tier of English football, Dartford.

"Being involved in the programme felt like something special," Greenhalgh told Sky Sports News.

Image: Greenhalgh won 'Football's Next Star' as a teenager

"It was probably, looking back at it, one of the best times of my life, simply because we were out in Italy for six to seven weeks of just living the dream of what the top pros do."

Mourinho led Inter to a treble during Greenhalgh's time with the club, and the then-teenager was part of the travelling squad for their victory over Bayern Munich in the final.

"The respect that all of the players had for him - just him walking around the premises, whenever he stepped into a changing room everyone listened to him, everyone took on his tactics," Greenhalgh said.

Image: Greenhalgh recalls the high level of respect Jose Mourinho commanded at Inter Milan

Greenhalgh's focus will remain on his own playing career - at least for the remainder of November - with academy football suspended at non-league level due to the national lockdown, but there is little doubt on which side of the touchline he views his future.

"I'm slowly building up my coaching badges, I'm building up my coaching perspective, my coaching CV.

"Obviously being part of the Dartford Academy now and being the manager here and being able to coach and progress players at a club like Dartford FC is massive for me at the moment."