Diwali 2020: Football could celebrate festival more to promote community spirit

Nilesh Chauhan, co-founder of Aston Villa supporters' group Villans Together and Surinder Aujla, AKA Shin the Baggie - who works for West Bromwich Albion's Foundation and chairs Apna Albion - discuss the festival and how football plays its part

How Spurs celebrated Diwali at half-time of their match against Bournemouth in October 2017

As millions prepare to celebrate Diwali across the world, Asian football fans have spoken of its importance and how the game could play a bigger part in the festivities.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a time when families and communities come together, lighting candles and fireworks, as part of the traditionally elaborate celebrations.

However, with coronavirus restrictions in place, most of this year's celebrations will be curtailed, leaving people potentially feeling further isolated and alone.

Nilesh Chauhan, co-founder of Villans Together, an Aston Villa supporters' group that champions diversity and equality, believes clubs could certainly do more to make supporters feel connected during these turbulent times.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Chauhan said: "There's always a cultural background that everyone has got and Diwali is a part of people's lives and it can be part of football.

1:17 Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda explains how lockdown has changed his plans for Diwali this year, and his hopes for next year's celebrations

"Football can celebrate Diwali and there are major organisations that can shout out about Diwali and wish everybody a good Diwali.

"In this current situation where we can't be with our families we could have big organisations and big social media players shout out about it a bit more - support about it would have been great today.

"Villa always do a shout out on Diwali and on any other religious event and other clubs do and should do the same.

"It's great to see because clubs have supporters from all genders and backgrounds and to have your clubs support it means a lot.

"Villa actually make their own personal images with an embedded Villa badge which really means something - it shows the club are really supporting you and you feel connected and people feel connected. It's massive."

0:50 The Premier League can attract millions of fans in India if they increase the profile of the Diwali festival, says Bournemouth's Hindu defender Dinesh Gillela

Surinder Aujla, who works for West Bromwich Albion's Foundation as well as being chair of Apna Albion, a West Bromwich Albion's Supporters Group, agrees, but also believes it is very much dependent on the make-up of the club in question.

"Each club will do its own celebration but it depends on the demographic of that club and what the local community is and how integrated they are," Aujla said.

"A lot of the football clubs have a charity arm and they are the ones that do a lot of the outreach programmes as well.

"Certainly from a West Bromwich Albion point of view it's a big area for Asian families, Indian families, Sikh families, Hindu families so there is a lot of work that goes on locally."