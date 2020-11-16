Eric Hall: Former football agent dies aged 73

Eric Hall was often spotted with a cigar and using his catchphrase 'monster monster'; Hall represented some of the biggest names in the early years of the Premier League and claimed to have secured the first ever goals and appearance bonuses for players

Former football agent and music promoter Eric Hall has died aged 73.

Hall, often spotted with a cigar and using his catchphrase 'monster monster', began his career in the music industry as a record promoter and worked with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Marc Bolan, the Sex Pistols and Queen.

He then got his break in football after a chance meeting with former Tottenham player Steve Perryman and went on to represent some of the biggest names in the early years of the Premier League.

Players on his books included Dennis Wise, Tim Sherwood, Paul Walsh, John Fashanu and Neil 'Razor' Ruddock.

He also represented former England manager Terry Venables.

As a football agent, Hall claimed to have secured the first-ever goals and appearance bonuses for players - even securing a goal bonus for Newcastle United goalkeeper Dave Beasant.

In 1997, he was forced to take six months off work after contracting E.coli and that put an end to his career in football.

He then returned to his original passion of music and up until his death, worked as a radio presenter on a weekly show playing classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Hall, believed to have suffered with underlying health issues, died peacefully with his nephew Michael by his side.

Lord Alan Sugar led tributes on Monday, posting on Twitter: "Football agent Eric Hall has passed away. He was a real character RIP."

Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Paul Walsh added: "Very sad to hear of the passing of monster monster Eric Hall a real character. My thoughts are with the family, a monster RIP to Eric."