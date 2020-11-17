John Terry denies Carlton Cole claim that he admitted to racially abusing Anton Ferdinand

"John Terry refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations that are made against him by Carlton Cole," read a statement from the Aston Villa assistant head coach's lawyers

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has worked as Aston Villa assistant head coach since October 2018

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has denied allegations from Carlton Cole that he confessed to racially abusing Anton Ferdinand in 2011.

Terry was alleged to have used a racial slur against Ferdinand during a Premier League match between QPR and Chelsea at Loftus Road in October 2011.

The incident led to Terry being stripped of the England captaincy by the Football Association in February 2012. Fabio Capello later resigned as national team manager just months before the Euros that summer.

In July of the same year, Terry was found not guilty of racism by the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Two months later Terry was found guilty by the FA of "using abusive language" towards the then-QPR defender which "included a reference to colour and/or race". Terry was fined and banned for four matches.

In an interview with StoppageTime TV, then-West Ham striker Cole alleged that Terry admitted to him that the accusations were true, saying: "It was a moment of madness, I don't know why I did that."

A statement from Terry's lawyers said: "John Terry refutes in the strongest possible terms the allegations that are made against him by Carlton Cole.

"They are false and never happened and Mr Terry has previously been cleared of these allegations in an English court of law.

"Never before has Carlton Cole mentioned this to Mr Terry or raised any issue of this type with him, the FA or the police. The reason for that is because the words were not said."