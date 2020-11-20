Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of 'Wagatha Christie' libel case against Coleen Rooney

Mrs Rooney had accused Mrs Vardy of leaking stories about her to the media in October last year;

By Sky News

Friday 20 November 2020 15:36, UK

Coleen Rooney (right) has accused Rebekah Vardy (left) of passing stories to the press. Pic: Ken McKay
Image: Rebekah Vardy (left) has taken Coleen Rooney to court. Pic: Ken McKay

A High Court judge has ruled in favour of Rebekah Vardy in the first stage of her libel case against Coleen Rooney.

On Friday, Mr Justice Warby agreed that a post written by Mrs Rooney directed guilt at Mrs Vardy, rather than at her social media account.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

