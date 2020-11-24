Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich survive late fightback

Ten-man Norwich survived a Stoke fightback to claim a 3-2 win at the bet365 Stadium and stay top of the Championship.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Emi Buendia finding the bottom corner after a fine flowing move involving Josh Martin, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann.

It was 2-0 nine minutes later when Pukki volleyed left-footed into the far corner after racing on to Buendia's brilliant ball over the top for his sixth goal of the season.

Nick Powell headed against the bar for Stoke before Norwich extended their lead in the 57th minute when Martin played in Pukki and he rounded goalkeeper Joe Bursik before slotting in his second of the night.

But the game changed in the 69th minute when Buendia was sent off for a second booking and a minute later Tyrese Campbell pulled one back with his fourth goal in three games.

Nathan Collins headed in from a corner to reduce the deficit but Norwich held on to extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

Bournemouth remain a point behind in second place after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Junior Stanislas opened the scoring in the third minute and doubled the advantage from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half after Dominic Solanke was fouled by Jack Colback.

A goal from in-form striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a 1-0 victory at Barnsley, extending their unbeaten run to six league games.

Toney was largely kept quiet throughout the 90 minutes but his effort - his 12th of the season - midway through the second half proved decisive.

Blackburn registered an emphatic 3-0 victory over 10-man Preston in the Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

Goals from Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan secured Rovers their first victory over their Lancashire rivals in five years.

The decisive moment came just before half-time as Preston defender Joe Rafferty was sent off for fouling Sam Gallagher in the box. Armstrong fired home the subsequent penalty before Blackburn's lead was doubled by Brereton shortly after the break.

Former Preston youngster Dolan then compounded the Lilywhites' misery with a third in the closing stages.

QPR claimed their first win in three games as they beat Rotherham 3-2 at Loftus Road.

Michael Smith cancelled out Ilias Chair's opener for the home side, who struck twice just before half-time to take control.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's effort was followed by a Lyndon Dykes penalty after Daniel Barlaser handled, with Freddie Ladapo pulling a goal back six minutes from time.

Luton and Birmingham shared a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, Matty Pearson levelling after Lukas Jutkiewicz had put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot after an Elliot Lee handball.

Promoted Wycombe have now lost just one of their last six league matches after a goalless draw with Huddersfield, who have won once in seven.