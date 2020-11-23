Alan Pardew joins Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia as technical director

Alan Pardew has joined CSKA Sofia as technical director, the Bulgarian side announced on Monday.

A statement on the club's website said Pardew will "help with his vast experience and contacts in the overall development of the club and attracting players to the representative team. The 59-year-old Briton has already signed his personal contract and started working immediately".

The Bulgarian side have won 31 domestic league titles, more than any other club, and finished second in last year's First Professional Football League.

They are third in the current campaign and fourth in Group A of the Europa League after two losses and a draw from their first three games.

Pardew's last role in football was at ADO Den Haag. The former Charlton, West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager took over at the Dutch club on January 2 and, after a winter-break training camp in Spain, was in charge for eight league matches, winning once, drawing three and losing four.

Den Haag were seven points adrift of safety with eight games remaining but were spared relegation when the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both parties agreed not to extend Pardew's short-term contract into the 2020/21 season.