Anton Ferdinand abused on social media over anti-racism documentary

Anton Ferdinand sent banana and monkey emojis on Instagram while promoting new anti-racism documentary; former West Ham and QPR defender discusses abuse suffered in the aftermath of John Terry incident in 2011

Anton Ferdinand opened up on his experiences with racism in a new documentary

Former West Ham, QPR and Sunderland defender Anton Ferdinand has been racially abused on social media while promoting his new anti-racism documentary.

The 35-year-old, who most recently played for St Mirren, received the abuse on Instagram after plugging his new project 'Anton Ferdinand: Football, racism and me'.

Ferdinand posted: "In the doc, I explore the issue of racial abuse in the game, talking about my own experiences for the first time and what can be done to help players coming through today!"

A follower responded with banana and monkey emojis. The incident has been reported to the social media platform.

Ferdinand was at QPR when he was allegedly on the receiving end of racist abuse from Chelsea's John Terry during a London derby in 2011 - a claim which Terry refuted and was cleared of in court, but did warrant a four-game ban by the FA and £220,000 fine.

Ferdinand opened up about racism he experienced during the saga ahead of the documentary's release, which included his mum receiving death threats and bricks thrown at her house.

