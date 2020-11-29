Diego Maradona: Argentine officials search home of football legend's personal doctor

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60; his passing led to outpouring of emotion and tributes from across world football; justice officials will investigate the circumstances of his death to determine if there was any wrongdoing

Diego Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque had his property searched by officials

Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona's personal doctor on Sunday as part of investigations into his death.

Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday, leading to an outpouring of emotion and grief in Argentina which was then reflected across world football.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires' Belgrano neighbourhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona's relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor's office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

Image: A flower car leads Maradona's hearse into the cemetery ahead of his private burial on Thursday

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona's medical records.

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony, attended by only two dozen people, following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to file past his coffin.

Image: Mourners paid their respects to Maradona earlier this week

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires, where he had been recovering from a brain operation earlier this month.

He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.