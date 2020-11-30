Sky Sports EFL Podcast: The fans will return! More change at Sunderland, Pontus Jansson does Aladdin

Monday 30 November 2020 14:28, UK

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and commentator David Stowell to discuss all the latest action from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects another busy weekend of Championship action, all the latest in managerial changes throughout the leagues after Phil Parkinson left Sunderland and Shrewsbury changed manager.

There is also a look ahead to the imminent return of fans in some EFL grounds this week, and we also hear from Brentford defender Pontus Jansson in Ten To Tackle as he discusses the infamous goal Leeds conceded against Aston Villa, singing Aladdin songs and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

