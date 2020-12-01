Paula Dapena sat down and faced away when her team-mates and opponents, Deportivo Abanca, paid their respects to Diego Maradona on Saturday, three days after his death. Maradona denied accusations of domestic violence in 2014 and no charges were brought

Diego Maradona: Spanish footballer Paula Dapena says she received death threats after sitting out minute's silence

Paula Dapena (seated) faces away from her team-mates in protest over a minute's silence for Diego Maradona

Spanish footballer Paula Dapena says she received death threats after she refused to take part in a minute's silence for Diego Maradona as a protest against domestic violence.

Viajes Interrias FF midfielder Dapena sat down and faced away when her team-mates and opponents, Deportivo Abanca, paid their respects to Maradona on Saturday, three days after his death.

The 24-year-old told the A Diario radio show she had no regrets over her actions and would do it again.

"I'm not willing to give a domestic abuser a minute's silence and not the victims," she said.

Maradona faced accusations of domestic violence after he was caught on video in 2014 arguing with his then-girlfriend and appearing to hit her.

He denied the accusations, saying: "I grabbed the phone but I swear to God that I have never hit a woman." No charges were brought.

Image: Diego Maradona, who died last week, had faced accusations of domestic violence

Dapena said she had received lots of expressions of support "but I've also received death threats - and so have some of my team-mates".

"We were giving a minute's silence to someone who committed domestic violence, for me, that's something that my feminist ideals can't allow: a tribute to Maradona. For me, he was an incredible player, but as a person, he left a lot to be desired."