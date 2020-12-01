Brexit: FA, Premier League and English Football League agree points-based system for European transfers

The Football Association, Premier League and English Football League have agreed a points-based system to sign overseas players post Brexit.

The GBE (Football's Governing Body Endorsement) proposal was approved by The Home Office after being submitted to the government last month by The FA.

From January 1, the day after the transition period of the UK leaving the EU ends, clubs will not be able to sign players freely from Europe and instead players be will be required to gain a GBE, like all other overseas players without the right to work in the UK.

The GBE will operate a points-based system, where points are scored for senior and talented young players based on:

Senior and youth international appearances

Quality of the selling club, based on the league they are in, league position and progression in continental competition

Club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes

Players who accumulate the right amount of points will be granted a GBE automatically but those who fall short may be considered by an exceptions panel.

The UK's exit from the EU will also mean that clubs will not be able to sign players from overseas until they are 18.

In the Premier League, the number of overseas U21 players a club can sign will be limited to three in the January transfer window and six per season moving forwards.

The agreement will be implemented in the January 2021 transfer window and reviewed in full ahead of the summer 2021 transfer window.

Image: Cesc Fabregas's transfer from Barcelona to Arsenal would not be possible under new guidelines

FA's chief executive officer Mark Bullingham said: "Despite having different starting perspectives on how Brexit should impact football, this is another example of how the football authorities can work effectively together for the greater good of the game.

"We have a strong working relationship with both the Premier League and EFL and will monitor this new agreement together to ensure it evolves to best meet our joint objectives over time. We will also discuss improvements to the player pathway for the mutual benefit of football clubs and homegrown talent in this country."

Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters said: "The Premier League has worked with The FA to come to an agreement to ensure no part of Brexit should damage the success of the Premier League, or the prospects of the England teams. We welcome the news that the Home Office has approved the Governing Body Endorsement plan for the January 2021 transfer window.

"Continuing to be able to recruit the best players will see the Premier League remain competitive and compelling and the solution will complement our player development philosophy of the best foreign talent alongside the best homegrown players. Following the January transfer window, we look forward to reviewing the agreement with The FA."

EFL chief executive David Baldwin, said: "The EFL has contributed to the discussions with our colleagues across football as the game prepares for the UK's exit from the EU, and it is helpful to be able to provide clarity for EFL clubs by having an established position to a long-standing issue ahead of the January transfer window, albeit in the short term.

"The objective of the EFL throughout this process has been to ensure EFL clubs continue to have the opportunity to sign players from overseas to enhance the quality of their playing squads, while recognising the need for restrictions, and we will continue to assess the application of these rules and consider the long-term implications early in 2021."