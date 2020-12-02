Q&A: Andy Wilkinson backs use of concussion substitutes

In the aftermath of the recent head injuries suffered by Raul Jimenez and David Luiz, Andy Wilkinson, who was forced to retire early from the game, has backed the use of concussion substitutes. Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett has been speaking to Wilkinson about his experiences.

Andy Wilkinson made just under 200 appearances for Stoke City - 119 of those in the Premier League. Born in Stone, the local lad became a fans' favourite for his fearless determination on the pitch.

But in 2015, in an FA Cup tie at Blackburn Rovers, Wilkinson took a big blow to his right temple. He played on, despite not knowing the extent of the injury which has caused life-changing symptoms.

After seeing brain specialists worldwide, he was forced to retire at the age of 31.

Like many, Wilkinson was sickened at the sight of Raul Jimenez and David Luiz clashing heads at the Emirates on Sunday.

He says you can't blame Luiz for wanting to stay on - he did exactly the same himself. But Wilkinson is adamant that the decision now has to be taken out of a player's hands, and made instead by specialist medics - while a temporary concussion substitute takes the player's place on the pitch.

He also calls for much greater awareness of the risks of concussion in football - which he says is lagging far behind other sports in its treatment of head injuries.

Rob Dorsett: Following your frightening head injury, what care/precautions were given to you?

Andy Wilkinson: "The injury itself didn't cause me to lose consciousness and I immediately got back up and sprinted back into position. But I quickly realised I had lost all my vision to the right - it was completely black. I thought I'd be able to shake it off and I didn't want to come off as I'd just got a chance to get back in the Stoke team.

"So I played the remainder of the game going for headers and guessing where ball was. After the game, I immediately felt terrible and vomited.

"I had the next day off after the game and felt groggy but thought I'd be fine to train on Monday which I did, only to last halfway round the warm-up before half collapsing onto our fitness coach.

"Since retiring, I've had many brain scans and seen specialists all over the world. I've been fortunate enough to see some of the best head injury experts here, in North America and Europe, where I found out that there was so much still unknown about the brain.

"We all agreed under no circumstances would I play again as even if all symptoms disappeared overnight, if I got another concussion there could be even worse consequences for my health."

RD: How's your health been since you retired?

AW: "For the first year, I struggled with mental health as well as the post-concussion symptoms- headaches, neck pain, distorted vision and vertigo being the worst.

"Treatment has reduced now. I have vision therapy check-ups with Canadian specialists and Chiropractic treatment. I still struggle with neck pain, distorted vision and vertigo and taking in anything I'm reading, but I've found what works for me.

"Doing nothing makes me feel worse and mentally everything closes in like a fog. But luckily I've found exercise really helps me, which I have built up and has led to me completing two marathons since I've retired.

"Some doctors think my symptoms will just ease over time, but there's a lot of unknown on how this will affect me long term - dementia always being a worry."

RD: When you saw the clash of heads between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez, how did you feel? And what did you make of the decision not to withdraw Luiz from the game?

AW: "Obviously it looked horrible and worrying, especially initially for Jimenez, and then for Luiz when he played on. I don't think you can blame him, I think most players in that position would want to play on.

"The decision has to be made by the medical team and if needs be - drag them off kicking and screaming. What I have learnt from seeing all of these specialists, is that a second concussion could have devastating results.

"Here in the UK we don't seem to have enough technology or knowledge behind testing for concussion. Worryingly, we are years behind North America."

RD: What needs to change, in your opinion? Are the current protocols effective?

AW: "I think concussion does need to be taken a lot more seriously for the players. I feel at the minute there is still a lot being swept under the carpet.

"Temporary concussion substitutions is just a start of what can be done while the assessment of the injured player takes place. I don't think the player should be able to make any decision about their ability to continue to play. They should just be removed for their own safety. These are elite athletes who are trained to push beyond their physical limits.

"Peter Cech wears a head guard, after the head injury he suffered years ago, and whilst I know I probably wouldn't like wearing one as a player, they really should become more commonplace. They would protect the players, soften the blow of any head impact. I can't see the sport changing the rules on heading the ball, so maybe these could become an option."

RD: Can technology help?

AW: "The specialist vision company I still have check ups with in Canada have developed technology for concussion in North America. They already have their equipment used in football, American football, UFC and ice hockey.

"It can test and train human vision to improve the reaction time of the brain and eyes. This can help prevent concussions and can help measure a baseline for these athletes. Then re-testing compared to that baseline is the only real way to measure the impact of an injury."

RD: With much more research being done on a possible link between dementia and footballers heading the ball, what's your view on the idea of reducing heading in training - especially for children?

AW: "I think there are other ways with lighter balls that you can coach the technique of heading without the full impact, especially for children.

"For the professional game, it is more difficult as it's a big part of the game, both defensively and offensively. But monitoring how many headers per week can't be that hard to do. I know I used to do hundreds of headers every week practising, without realising what I was doing to myself long term.

"I would love for us to be able to continue to grow our knowledge around concussion and to challenge the FA's current rules around it, hopefully resulting in being able to bring the next generation of footballers through with more awareness of the risks."