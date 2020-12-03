UEFA Nations League: World Cup holders France face Belgium in finals tournament

Belgium will face France at the Nations Leagues finals tournament in October 2021 with hosts Italy to play Spain in the other semi-final.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that Italy would host the finals of the second edition of the national team competition, with the matches to be played at the San Siro in Milan and Juventus Stadium in Turin.

The draw was also made on Thursday, pairing the hosts with Spain in Milan on October 6, and Belgium against France in Turin the next day. The final and third-place games will both be played on October 10.

4:09 Highlights of the Nations League group A4 match between Spain and Germany.

The quartet, which includes the world's top ranked side, Belgium, and three recent World Cup champions, qualified for the mini-tournament by winning groups in the Nations League.

Their Nations League commitments, when the rest of Europe will be playing in World Cup qualifying groups, will affect that draw.

Belgium, France, Italy and Spain must each be drawn in a qualifying group of five teams instead of six to clear space in their schedules.

3:28 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League A1 group match between Bosnia & Herzegovina and Italy.

Hosts Portugal won the inaugural edition of the Nations League last summer, with Gareth Southgate's England side finishing third after a semi-final defeat to the Netherlands.

The Nations League finals were originally scheduled to take place in June but were moved back to October after Euro 2020 was rescheduled for the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.