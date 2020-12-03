Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky leave Billericay Town

Manager Jamie O'Hara and his assistant Paul Konchesky have left Billericay Town by mutual consent.

The non-league side are 15th in the National League South after collecting just eight points from a possible 27 in their opening nine league games this season.

The club said on Thursday evening that an interim boss will be announced in the next few days, before they start a "comprehensive search for the new management team".

Former Tottenham, Wolves and Blackpool midfielder O'Hara initially joined the club in a playing capacity in 2017, before taking on the role of player-assistant in January 2019.

CLUB STATEMENT



The Board would like to announce, that following discussions earlier today, Billericay Town FC, Jamie O’Hara and Paul Konchesky have decided to part company. The club would like to thank them both for their contribution and we wish them nothing but the very best. pic.twitter.com/0rsLzGYTqO — Billericay Town FC (@BTFC) December 3, 2020

He eventually became manager of the National League South side in September 2019.

Former England international Konchesky, who also had spells with West Ham and Tottenham, began his time at Billericay as a player before becoming assistant boss in August.

Billericay, who are without a win in their previous three matches, said in a statement: "The Board would like to announce, that following discussions earlier today, Billericay Town FC, Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky have decided to part company.

"The club would like to thank them both for their contribution and we wish them nothing but the very best.

"In the next day or so the club will announce the interim management arrangement and will start a comprehensive search for the new management team and we will be accepting applications."