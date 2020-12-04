Coronavirus: Tax chiefs 'ready to support' English Football League clubs in distress

Football clubs in financial crisis will continue to be supported by tax authorities during the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed.

English Football League (EFL) sides owe more than £77m in overdue taxes and, in a separate agreement, Premier League sides unanimously approved a £250m bailout package on Wednesday.

A 'rescue and distress' package includes Premier League grants worth up to £50m for League One and League Two sides, with £30m to be paid immediately across 48 clubs.

Championship clubs may receive an interest-free loan of up to £8.3m each, repaid by June 2024, as part of a £200m loan facility.

Clubs may negotiate a 'Time to Pay Arrangement' with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which allows them to spread the cost of outstanding tax debts in instalments.

Sky Sports News has been told that no EFL club has refused to pay contributions during the global pandemic.

An HMRC spokesperson said: "HMRC stands ready to support any taxpayer in financial distress as a result of COVID-19 and we would urge any business that may struggle to pay its outstanding tax liabilities to contact us as soon as possible.

"They may be eligible to receive support with their tax affairs through HMRC's Time To Pay service. These arrangements are agreed on a case-by-case basis and are tailored to individual circumstances and liabilities."

The £200m loan facility to Championship clubs has been provided 'to support clubs to meet PAYE liabilities' up to the end of June 30, 2021, in a condition set by the EFL.

On October 23, it was revealed that EFL clubs owe more than £77m in overdue taxes, with £59m yet to be paid by Championship sides.

League One clubs owe £13.6m and League Two sides must pay £4.8m in outstanding tax to authorities, which have been automatically deferred until March 31 next year.

Financial Secretary Jesse Norman disclosed the debt in response to a written question from Damian Collins MP.

Sky Sports News has been told no Premier League club has overdue taxes.