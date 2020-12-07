Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Will Norwich & Bournemouth bounce back?

Jonathan Oakes is joined by presenter David Prutton and pundit Andy Hinchcliffe to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two
Fans have returned to some stadiums in the EFL across the last week, and the panel assess the impact they had as Reading and Norwich won on Saturday, before running the rule over Bournemouth, Stoke and the other contenders near the top of the Championship table.
Prutton and Hinchcliffe, both former Sheffield Wednesday players, then take a look at Tony Pulis' start as boss at Hillsborough and their struggle for goals, before we hear from Reading captain Liam Moore as he chats Jamie Vardy, pre-match rituals and singing Whitney Houston in Ten To Tackle.
Attention then turns to League One, after Sunderland were beaten in Lee Johnson's first game in charge, while Ipswich got back to winning ways under Paul Lambert. Elsewhere, the panel look at Peterborough's poor run, and Blackpool's excellent form.
Then it is into League Two and a look at Port Vale and Cheltenham, after they secured high-scoring wins at the weekend, and then the current plight of Bradford and Grimsby.
All that and much more!