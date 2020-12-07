Mario Balotelli: Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker joins Serie B side Monza

Mario Balotelli joins Serie B side Monza; the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker had been without a club since leaving Brescia in the summer; the 30-year-old has signed a contract until the end of June 2021

Monday 7 December 2020 20:49, UK

during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on February 9, 2020 in Brescia, Italy.
Image: Mario Balotelli has signed for Monza in the second tier of Italian domestic football

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has joined Serie B side Monza until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Italy international had been without a club since leaving Brescia in the summer.

Balotelli, who has also turned out for Inter, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille during his career, will link up with former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng at the Stadio Brianteo.

Monza are currently ninth in Serie B, the second tier of domestic football in Italy.

A statement on Monza's website read: "To reinforce Monza comes Mario Balotelli, who has signed a contract until 30/6/2021.

Trending

"The striker number 45 is the active Italian player who has the most goals with the national team, 14 in 36 appearances."

Balotelli has won three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup and the Champions League.

Also See:

During his time in England, he also won one Premier League title and the FA Cup with Manchester City, scoring 30 goals in 80 games.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office