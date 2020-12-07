Mario Balotelli: Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker joins Serie B side Monza

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has joined Serie B side Monza until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old Italy international had been without a club since leaving Brescia in the summer.
Balotelli, who has also turned out for Inter, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille during his career, will link up with former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng at the Stadio Brianteo.
Monza are currently ninth in Serie B, the second tier of domestic football in Italy.
Benvenuto Mario!⚪️🔴🔥 https://t.co/2nmDzUzDV1 pic.twitter.com/a3F3SCoTiB— AC Monza (@ACMonza) December 7, 2020
A statement on Monza's website read: "To reinforce Monza comes Mario Balotelli, who has signed a contract until 30/6/2021.
"The striker number 45 is the active Italian player who has the most goals with the national team, 14 in 36 appearances."
Balotelli has won three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup and the Champions League.
During his time in England, he also won one Premier League title and the FA Cup with Manchester City, scoring 30 goals in 80 games.