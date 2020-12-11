Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder named Premier League Player of the Month for November

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Fernandes scored four goals in as many Premier League games for United last month, including a brace in the 3-1 win at Everton on November 7.

The Portugal international also scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Brom on November 21, before ending the month with another goal in a 3-2 win at Southampton on November 29.

That result at St Mary's helped United move back into the top half of the table and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now sixth in the Premier League, following their 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Fernandes has now won the Premier League's Player of the Month award three times since his arrival in English football in January, having also claimed the award twice last season - in February and June.

Image: Fernandes scored four league goals for United in November, including a brace in a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park

The 26-year-old now has 11 goals in 17 games this season in all competitions, after scoring in Tuesday's disappointing 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday against rivals Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United

