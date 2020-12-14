Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Are Swansea contenders? Could Nottingham Forest go down?

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Keith Andrews and commentator Daniel Mann to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Swansea announced themselves as genuine contenders for automatic promotion with a statement win at Cardiff on Saturday, while Teemu Pukki seems to be back to his best for Norwich and Bournemouth recorded a thumping win.

At the other end of the table, there seem to be real concerns for Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday - who have both failed to improve under Chris Hughton and Tony Pulis respectively, while the panel debates whether Rotherham can survive in the Championship this season.

Attention then turns to League One and a big win for Lee Johnson and Sunderland, the issues of deja vu that seem to be emerging for Ipswich and Paul Lambert, and the effect of fans returning at Peterborough, Crewe and elsewhere.

Then in League Two we look at the fantastic form of Carlisle, a massive win for Exeter, the progression of Leyton Orient under Elliot Embleton and a first home win of the season for Southend. There were also two more managerial departures as Stuart McCall left Bradford, and David Dunn left Barrow.

All that and much more!