Coronavirus: Six new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed six positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

A total of 1,549 players and club staff members were tested between December 7-13, the six people who have tested positive are self-isolating.

It is a fall from last week's tally of 14 positive tests, with the majority of the positive results between November 30- December 6 believed to have come from Newcastle United which led to their match at Aston Villa on December 4 being postponed.

It's the lowest total of positive tests in a week's round of Premier League testing since November 9.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 7 December and Sunday 13 December, 1,549 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were six new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

