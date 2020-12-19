Coronavirus: Elite sport in England continues behind closed doors despite new Tier 4 restrictions

Boris Johnson announced a new tier-four lockdown for London and most of south east in a briefing on Saturday; secretary of state for sport Oliver Dowden later confirmed elite sport will continue but without fans

By PA Sport

Saturday 19 December 2020 20:28, UK

General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Group E stage match between Chelsea FC and Sevilla FC at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2020 in London, England.
Image: Chelsea can continue to play under Tier 4 restrictions but fans will not be in attendance

Elite sport will continue behind closed doors in England despite large areas of the south east moving into tighter coronavirus restrictions.

Secretary of state for sport Oliver Dowden confirmed elite sport will continue but without fans in the wake of the Government introducing new Tier 4 Covid rules in areas including London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire.

People in Tier 4 cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household, but elite sport will be able to continue.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new Tier 4 restrictions in a Downing Street press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Dowden then confirmed the Government position on Saturday night that elite sport will be able to continue.

"Sadly, rapidly rising cases and emerging info on the new Covid variant mean London and parts of the South East now need to move into Tier 4, which will be similar to national restrictions in November," he tweeted.

"Previous exemptions apply for those who need to work, eg elite athletes, performers etc.

"Professional sport and culture can continue behind closed doors in Tier 4."

