Women's Super League round-up: Manchester United and Arsenal win again

Table-toppers Man Utd thrashed Bristol City 6-1 to remain unbeaten in the Women's Super League, while Arsenal are up to second after a 4-0 victory over Everton.

Leah Galton's wonder-strike put United in front on 26 minutes, before Millie Turner doubled the lead with a header in first-half stoppage time.

Jess Sigsworth scored United's third just after the interval, before Galton netted her second and United's fourth.

Tobin Heath concluded a five-star performance with number five and the sixth goal arrived close to the end, after former red Ebony Salmon had scored a consolation for the visitors.

Image: United's Jess Sigsworth celebrates after making it 3-0 against Bristol City

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Women's Super League table after hammering Everton 4-0.

Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord, Jen Beattie and Beth Mead were on target as the Gunners remained four points adrift of leaders Manchester United after their hammering of Bristol City.

It took the hosts just four minutes to get on the scoresheet as Mead's low cross into the box found Arsenal veteran Nobbs, who simply had to tap the ball over the line to open the scoring.

Six minutes later, Jill Roord drove the ball across goal for Foord, who made no mistake from close range.

On the hour mark, Katie McCabe contributed on her 100th appearance as her pinpoint corner found defender Beattie.

The Scotland international, who has been in the spotlight this week for opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis, was completely unmarked as she headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Two goals from Jess Fishlock helped Reading to a 3-1 victory against Brighton. Fishlock opened the scoring before an Inessa Kaagman penalty brought Brighton level.

Fishlock put the visitors back in front just before half time with her second goal of the game, before Rachel Rowe added a third in second-half stoppage time. Reading are sixth, while Brighton are ninth.