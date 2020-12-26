Championship highlights and round-up: Swansea go second; Derby beaten

Swansea moved into the top two in the Championship after winning 2-0 at QPR on Boxing Day.

Goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe in either half steered the Swans to victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, as they took advantage of Bournemouth not playing to move into second.

1:41 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Swansea

Brentford moved into fourth after a stunning comeback win at Cardiff, thanks to a Sergi Canos hat-trick.

Will Vaulks scored a spectacular opener at the Cardiff City Stadium, but Canos struck three times in the second half, a couple of which were exceptional themselves, while Vaulks then grabbed a late consolation.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Brentford

Reading bolstered their top-six credentials with a 2-1 win over Luton. Tom McIntyre and Alfa Semedo set the Royals on their way in the first half, while Kazenga LuaLua struck late on for the Hatters.

Bristol City secured a narrow late 2-1 win over Wycombe at Ashton Gate. Chris Martin put them in front before Garath McCleary levelled for the Chairboys. Famara Diedhiou then struck late on for the Robins to earn the three points.

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Wycombe Wanderers

Wayne Rooney suffered defeat for the first time as Derby interim manager as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat at home to Preston. Martyn Waghorn was dismissed after just 20 minutes for the home side at Pride Park, while Alan Browne capitalised with the only goal deep into stoppage-time.

Barnsley came from behind to beat Huddersfield 2-1 thanks to two goals from Michal Helik, and Joe Rothwell earned a 1-1 draw for Blackburn against Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry and Stoke drew 0-0, as did Nottingham Forest and Birmingham.