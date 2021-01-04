West Brom: Sam Allardyce keen on signing Cenk Tosun but prioritising defender in January window

Sam Allardyce is keen to be reunited with Cenk Tosun this month, but is prioritising signing a centre-back as he bids to keep West Brom in the Premier League.

Allardyce, who replaced Slaven Bilic as the Baggies' manager last month, bought Tosun from Besiktas for £27m when he was Everton boss in January 2018.

The Turkey international is out of favour under current Toffees coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, and Allardyce wants to take him to The Hawthorns to bolster his strike force.

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League - six points from safety - and have scored just 11 goals in 17 top-flight games this season.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Everton in the Premier League

The loan deal for Tosun would also give West Brom the option to make the move permanent in the summer if they avoid relegation.

But although he is keen to sign the 29-year-old, Allardyce feels he needs to prioritise strengthening his defence in the January transfer window.

West Brom have conceded 39 goals in the league this campaign - the division's worst record - and Allardyce is targeting a move for a centre-back before turning to Tosun.

Tosun joined Crystal Palace on loan in January 2020 but returned to Goodison Park just two months later after suffering a serious knee injury.

The striker - who has returned to fitness - has 10 goals in 57 games for Everton but has featured six times for the club this season, without scoring.

The winter transfer window runs from January 2 to February 1. Follow the latest on Sky Sports News and with dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app.