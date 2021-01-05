Christian Eriksen: Mauricio Pochettino wants reunion with ex-Tottenham midfielder at Paris Saint-Germain

Christian Eriksen is available for transfer from Inter Milan after struggling to make an impression under Antonio Conte since leaving Tottenham in January 2020; Mauricio Pochettino's appointment at Paris Saint-Germain has led to speculation he will target some of his former Spurs players

By Lyall Thomas

Tuesday 5 January 2021 20:10, UK

Christian Eriksen could be set for a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG
Image: Christian Eriksen could be set for a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino wants to make former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen one of his first signings as Paris Saint-Germain head coach.

The Denmark midfielder is available for transfer from Inter Milan this month after struggling to break into Antonio Conte's plans since he joined the Serie A club for £16.9m last January.

Pochettino is keen to be reunited with Eriksen after they worked together to great effect at Spurs, where the 28-year-old produced some of his best form under the Argentine.

Eriksen has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, including with West Ham, but in 2019 declared publicly that he was looking for a new challenge elsewhere before his protracted exit from Spurs.

His wages at Inter are also said to be significant and difficult for many Premier League teams to afford, especially given the continuing financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending

They would not be an issue for PSG, who have inevitably been linked with a number of Pochettino's former players at Spurs including Dele Alli, but of them only Eriksen is available.

Asked about Eriksen at his PSG unveiling on Tuesday, Pochettino said: "This is not the time to comment on rumours, we just arrived a few days ago.

Also See:

"We are monitoring the recovery of our injured players, we are talking with Leonardo (sporting director) and it is true that a club like PSG is looking at all the possibilities it has, all the more so with this complicated period linked to the health crisis."

Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News!

The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests.

10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers

1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk

5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Sale