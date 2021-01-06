Mick McCarthy sacked by Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia after just two months in charge

APOEL statement on McCarthy's departure: "The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the end of its co-operation with coach Mick McCarthy. We wish Mr. McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck."

Wednesday 6 January 2021 10:58, UK

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy
Image: Mick McCarthy joined APOEL in November after completing his second spell at Republic of Ireland

Mick McCarthy has been sacked as the manager of Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia, barely two months after taking charge of the club.

The 61-year-old, who completed a second spell in charge of Republic of Ireland prior to taking up the APOEL job, has seen his side struggle in recent matches.

A run of four consecutive defeats has seen the club - who finished third in the top division last season - drop to 10th this campaign, one place lower than when he took over.

That mini-slump has seen McCarthy subsequently relieved of his duties, along with his long-term assistant, Terry Connor.

"The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the end of its cooperation with coach Mick McCarthy," the club said in a statement.

Trending

Republic of Ireland&#39;s Jack Byrne during the International Friendly against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
Image: Jack Byrne was given his first international cap by McCarthy

"We wish Mr. McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck."

Also See:

Ireland international Jack Byrne recently joined the club and, after spending time in isolation, he made his debut as an 85th-minute substitute in APOEL's 2-1 defeat to Doxa on Tuesday night, McCarthy's last match in charge.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast