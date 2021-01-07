Jeff Astle: Former England, West Brom striker's daughter to join PFA in dementia advisory role

The daughter of former England and West Brom forward Jeff Astle, who died of dementia in 2002, is set to work for the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) as a special advisor on the illness.

Dawn Astle will be supporting the players' union on an initial six-month advisory basis to help shape the longer-term neurodegenerative care provision and provide co-ordinate financial and practical support to ex-footballers and their families who are suffering now.

An inquest into her father's death in late 2002 recorded a verdict of "death by industrial disease" in deciding that football led directly to Jeff's dementia.

Dawn has been an outspoken critic of the PFA, and its boss Gordon Taylor, for what she feels has been a lack of acknowledgment, accountability, and support, for ex-footballers with dementia.

She has been campaigning for two decades for football's authorities to publicly recognise a link between the repeated heading of a football and dementia in later life and has supported around 200 families of former players living with dementia.

Image: The Jeff Astle memorial gates at The Hawthorns were unveiled in 2003

Rachel Walden, daughter of former Portsmouth player Rod Tayler who passed away at the age of 74 after suffering with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), will join Dawn Astle as an advisor.

Dawn Astle said: "As the players' union, the PFA is uniquely placed to make a real difference to those families living with dementia. I will be challenging the PFA to use their voice and influence more strongly within the game, and to take the lead on the issue moving forward.

"I personally will continue to do everything I can, with the support of The Jeff Astle Foundation, to push dementia to the top of the agenda within football. I want recognition and tangible support for former players and their families living with dementia now, but also to strengthen protection for current players and future generations."

PFA Assistant Chief Executive, Simon Barker said: "The PFA has publicly committed to improving the support provisions for families living with dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. This is a first and essential step, in trying to provide a comprehensive and holistic service.

"Dawn and Rachel's insight and experience will be invaluable to help families both now and in the future. The onus is now on the PFA, to ensure that we fully support them in the next six months and take this opportunity to put in place a long-term care structure and approach."

Sky Sports News recently covered the impact of dementia on members of England's World Cup-winning team, with five of the squad having developed the condition which has led to the death of four of them.

Sir Alex Ferguson has said it is his personal duty and the game's responsibility to address the problem which has affected several former footballers.