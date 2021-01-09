League One, League Two highlights and round-up: Lincoln held, Burton win

Jorge Grant missed a penalty as League One leaders Lincoln had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Peterborough.
The visitors dominated the early stages and it was no surprise when they took the lead on 10 minutes, albeit in slightly fortuitous fashion. Jonson Clarke-Harris' shot was cleared off the line by Adam Jackson, hit the back of TJ Eyoma and bounced into the net.
The Imps levelled four minutes into the second half. It was another messy goal as a corner hit Mark Beevers and fell into the path of Anthony Scully, who swept home.
After a handball by Nathan Thompson, the defender was sent off for receiving his second yellow card. However, Grant let Posh off the hook by putting the spot-kick wide.
Debutant Hayden Carter scored the winner as Burton picked up their first victory under returning manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in a 1-0 defeat of Gillingham.
Carter scored the only goal after 33 minutes to seal victory for the bottom side in the third tier.
Rochdale staged a rousing second-half comeback to recover from three goals down at the break and draw 3-3 with Crewe.
Two goals from Oliver Finney and a strike from Owen Dale had Crewe in command at the break, but Adrian Morley and Matty Lund's double earned a stunning point for the hosts.
Sky Bet League Two
Cambridge climbed into the top three in Sky Bet League Two with a late 2-1 victory over Harrogate in foggy conditions.
Mark Bonner's hosts trailed in the 10th minute but turned the game around in the final 20 minutes, striking back to secure a win against 10 men thanks to goals from Joe Ironside and Wes Hoolahan.
Shaun Brisley and Devante Rodney struck early as managerless Port Vale eased to a 3-0 win at home to Grimsby.
The Valiants had sacked boss John Askey in the week after six games without a victory but with coach Danny Pugh taking the reins they charged into a two-goal lead within the first 15 minutes.
Vale's victory was sealed on the hour mark when Grimsby centre-back Luke Waterfall turned Worrall's low ball across goal into his own net for Vale's third.
Debutant Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired 10-man Southend to a crucial 1-0 League Two win against relegation-rivals Barrow at Roots Hall.
The on-loan Portsmouth forward fired home the only goal of the game just three minutes in as the Shrimpers moved to within one point of safety at the bottom of the table.