Coronavirus: 112 positive test results in EFL testing

The EFL reported 112 positive tests from its strategic league-wide testing programme this week.

The testing programme involved 3,507 players and staff from 66 EFL clubs who are involved in FA Cup or league action this weekend. The six clubs who did not feature will be tested ahead of their next league fixtures.

It is understood almost a third of the positive tests centred on just three clubs, with most clubs averaging one or two cases.

The EFL moves to regular twice-weekly Covid-19 testing from next week, which is being funded by the Professional Footballers' Association.

Image: The testing programme involved 3,507 players and staff from 66 EFL clubs

The EFL's medical advisors Dr Richard Higgins and Dr Subhashis Basu added: "Today's results reflect the current speed at which the virus is spreading amid the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, but the low reported numbers across the overwhelming majority of clubs mean we remain confident that our protocols continue to mitigate against the spread of infection as intended.

"The protocols, supported by the clubs and government, are allowing us to continue playing fixtures as scheduled but we cannot be complacent, which is why recently enhanced matchday and non-matchday Covid protocols have been issued to underpin the re-introduction of a league-wide testing programme which commences next week.

"Medical advice continues to support that following these protocols is the most successful route to mitigating against the spread of infection."

Krul confirmed as one of three Norwich cases

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has confirmed he is one of three members of personnel at the club to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Canaries are the latest Championship side to experience positive results during this week's round of testing after Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough also had their preparation for FA Cup ties impacted by coronavirus cases.

Image: Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul revealed that he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms

An official club statement read: "Norwich City can confirm that the club's latest round of Covid-19 testing across players and backroom staff has returned three positive results.

"Players and backroom staff were tested and results received over the early stages of this week.

"In line with government, EFL and club protocols, all three individuals immediately began a period of self-isolation."

Championship leaders Norwich are set to host divisional rivals Coventry at Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, but will be without their goalkeeper.

Krul said on Twitter: "Earlier this week I was informed by the club that my COVID test came back positive. I immediately began my self-isolation period.

"I feel under the weather and fatigued. It's an important reminder to stay safe, this virus is not a hoax and to protect those around us."

Brentford boss Frank tests positive

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship club have announced.

Frank, 47, was one of two individuals from the club to return a positive result after tests were conducted at the training ground on Thursday.

Image: Brentford manager Thomas Frank tested positive just two days after their Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham

A club statement said: "Thomas will now isolate at home for ten days under EFL and Government regulations.

"Due to medical confidentiality, we will not give any further details of the other positive test."

In Frank's absence, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane led training on Friday and will be in charge for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough.

News of Frank's positive test came three days after Brentford were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.