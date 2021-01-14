David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Middlesbrough are in a decent stretch of form in the Championship. That FA Cup defeat at Brentford last week won't bother Neil Warnock too much at all.

Birmingham are on a bad run. Will a return to the Riverside inspire Aitor Karanka? I can't see it if I'm honest.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff's recent run of form has been sticky. Neil Harris needs to turn things around soon, but he likely couldn't have asked for a tougher fixture.

Norwich what we've seen where they are. they've been and done it before. they are the Championship leaders for a reason, its a cliché but i think they'll show their credentials in this one as well.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

A huge game near the bottom of the table. Both these sides start in the relegation zone and in real need of a win.

The Chorley defeat won't have much impact on Derby for obvious reasons. But the takeover talk and everything else going on behind the scenes may do. Rotherham lost at Everton but it was a morale-boosting FA Cup performance for them. I'll back a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

One win, one defeat for Xisco Munoz at Watford so far in the Championship. But he's had a tough start against Norwich and Swansea in his first two games. Their home record has been good this season, and he will want to maintain that.

Huddersfield are ticking along under Carlos Corberan. They can give anyone a game, but their inconsistency is why they find themselves in mid-table. I think this should just go the way of Watford.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Swansea, Saturday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

With a couple of weeks to reflect since these two last played in the Championship it is just worth noting how well they are both doing and how much they have both impressed me. Barnsley, under Valerien Ismael, have been very easy on the eye, and we all know what Steve Cooper has done with Swansea.

This has all the makings of a very good game. Barnsley aren't too far off the play-offs and Swansea start the weekend in the top two. It is all to play for. I think there will be a few goals, and I think the Swans may just edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Stoke: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Luton: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Preston: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)