Barcelona 2-3 Athletic Bilbao: Lionel Messi sent off for lashing out in Super Cup defeat

Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career late in extra-time in Seville, as Inaki William's winner three minutes into extra-time gave Athletic Bilbao victory

Sunday 17 January 2021 23:23, UK

Lionel Messi walks off after seeing red in Barcelona&#39;s 3-2 defeat by Athletic Bilbao
Image: Lionel Messi walks off after seeing red in Barcelona's 3-2 defeat by Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career in the closing stages of extra-time as they lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Messi, who returned to the starting line-up after missing the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad through injury, was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute.

The Argentine had been heavily involved in a more positive way as Barca took the lead five minutes before the break.

Lionel Messi was sent off for lashing out at Asier Villalibre
Image: Lionel Messi was sent off for lashing out at Asier Villalibre

Messi's goalbound effort was blocked, falling to the feet of Antoine Griezmann, who netted the first of his two goals.

Bilbao's riposte was immediate as Oscar De Marcos met Inaki Williams' cross two minutes later to send the sides in level at half-time.

Trending

Raul Garcia had a header disallowed for offside by VAR after the restart as Bilbao enjoyed the better chances in a tense affair.

However, French forward Griezmann looked to have won it for the Catalans with a goal against the run of play 14 minutes from time, only for substitute Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute to send the game into the extra period.

Also See:

Athletic Bilbao celebrate their Super Cup victory in extra time
Image: Athletic Bilbao celebrate their Super Cup victory in extra-time

Three minutes into the additional half-hour, Williams curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the box to win the match for Marcelino Garcia's side.

The victory brought a third Super Cup title for the Basque side and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game