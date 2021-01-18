Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Wayne Rooney takes permanent charge at Derby; Harlee Dean takes Ten To Tackle

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe and commentator David Stowell to discuss all the latest action in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Wayne Rooney took permanent charge of Derby for the first time at the weekend, but saw them slip to defeat at home to Rotherham, while the leading pair of Norwich and Swansea enjoyed wins again, as Bournemouth slipped up at home to Luton.

The panel also assesses the latest big bits of transfer business done across the EFL, while we hear from Birmingham defender Harlee Dean in Ten To Tackle.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

Rooney finally takes permanent charge

After a lengthy stint as interim boss, Wayne Rooney was finally handed the permanent job at Derby last week, as he retired from playing in the process. Unfortunately for him, it started poorly as they were beaten at home by relegation rivals Rotherham on Saturday.

Attention now turns to Derby's long-awaited takeover and getting some players in before the closure of the transfer window. In particular a goalscorer.

Stowell: "I'm delighted for Wayne. Apart from at the weekend he's done a really good job, particularly in tightening them up at the back.

"He just needs goals. The irony of course is that we're talking about England and Manchester United's greatest ever goalscorer hanging up his boots at the time Derby need just that!"

Transfer latest: Clarke given another chance

Image: Jack Clarke (R) struggled for playing time at Tottenham

It hasn't really worked out for Jack Clarke since his stunning breakthrough at Leeds. His early form there in 2018/19 earned him a move to Tottenham, but he rarely featured for Spurs, and loans last season back to Leeds and then to QPR didn't really work out.

He joined Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season, and will be hoping to get his career back on track.

Hinchcliffe: "He'll be hoping he gets regular games. If you're in and out it can be tough. As a young player you need to play football.

"But Michael O'Neill will be picking a side that can get results because they're in the mix for promotion. He just has to make the best of any opportunities he gets."

Harlee Dean takes Ten To Tackle

Birmingham City defender and captain was in the Ten To Tackle hotseat this week, as he revealed his hero growing up, what his team-mates call him and more.

He also told us who the best player he has ever played with was, and that he feels he has been overlooked at international level...

"James Tarkowski," he said. "I had a great partnership with him at Brentford. I feel for him because I think he's a lot better than a lot of the players with England now. He just doesn't get a look-in because he plays for Burnley."

Doncaster on the march

Doncaster had almost a month without a league game to dwell on a home defeat to Shrewsbury, but that didn't stop them regaining their momentum with a 2-1 win at Swindon.

Darren Moore's side are right in the mix for promotion. They are currently fourth in the League One table, with games in hand on all the sides around them.

Stowell: "Sometimes games in hand can be very misleading. You can look at a league table and think, 'we're nine points off this, but win three games in hand and we're there'."

"But Doncaster are in good form. They have won eight in 10 in all competitions. They look a very strong bet in what is a very congested promotion fight in League One."

Scunthorpe in trouble

Three defeats on the spin for Scunthorpe has seen them drop right back into relegation trouble in League Two. Their latest was defeat at fellow strugglers Barrow.

They are 21st in the table, while Grimsby - their next opponents - are 23rd and just two points behind them. It could be a pivotal clash.

Hinchcliffe: "For Neil Cox and Scunthorpe this is probably the last game you would choose to play at this time. It's such a key game. Almost make or break.

"If they lose this one you fear for Neil and also the club this season."