League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green, Morecambe win

Forest Green Rovers moved to within a point of League Two leaders Cambridge after claiming a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Mark Cooper's team started the day in fifth place and without a win in five, but Nicky Cadden's 23rd-minute effort proved enough against the hosts, who had Daniel Happe sent off in the 64th minute.

Leaders Cambridge could not take advantage as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Bradford, extending the Bantams' unbeaten run under interim boss Mark Trueman.

Newport dropped to third after falling to a 3-2 defeat in an action-packed clash at Oldham.

Jake Scrimshaw's early header gave Newport the lead but Davis Keillor-Dunn equalised before Newport's Joss Labadie was sent off in the 14th minute for violent conduct.

Bobby Grant put Oldham in front on the half-hour mark but Luke Gambin's long-range strike pulled Newport level five minutes before half-time.

A 74th-minute own goal from Mickey Demetriou handed Oldham the points, and the hosts could even afford a missed penalty from Dylan Bahamboula eight minutes from time.

Morecambe moved into the play-off zone with a 3-0 win over Colchester courtesy of goals from Adam Phillips, Toumani Diagouraga and John O'Sullivan.

Colchester, who had Harry Pell sent off on the hour mark, are without a win in seven League Two games.

Bolton's struggles continued as they lost 2-1 at Tranmere, with an early Danny Lloyd effort and James Vaughan's penalty putting the hosts in command.

Antoni Sarcevic reduced the deficit in the 66th minute but Bolton had Ryan Delaney sent off for a second yellow card in the 75th minute.

Southend remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing 1-0 at home to Mansfield, for whom Jamie Reid scored the only goal in the 64th minute before the Shrimpers had Timothee Dieng sent off late on.

Second-bottom Grimsby are now without a win in seven after crashing 3-0 at neighbours Scunthorpe, for whom an Abo Eisa double sandwiched Ryan Loft's 38th-minute effort.

Goals from Archie Collins, Matt Jay and Ryan Bowman gave Exeter a 3-1 win over Stevenage, who replied through Elliott List.

Walsall won by the same score at Port Vale, with two goals from Elijah Adebayo sandwiching Tom Conlon's 33rd-minute equaliser before a David Fitzpatrick own goal made sure of the points for the Saddlers.