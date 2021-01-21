Cristiano Ronaldo: Czech FA claims Juventus striker has not broken Josef Bican's goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo has not broken Josef Bican's all-time goalscoring record and will have to score 62 more goals to do so, claims the Czech football federation.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored his 760th official goal for club and country in Juventus' 2-0 win over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, seemingly surpassing the Czech great's record tally of 759.

However, Czech football's governing body published a statement claiming Bican's tally actually stands at 821, meaning Ronaldo would have to score 62 more goals to become the top goalscorer in football history.

The best goalscorer in football history? 🤔



The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches.



Jaroslav Kolář, the Head of the committee shares more details. pic.twitter.com/eYqTcGJf1p — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) January 21, 2021

"The History and Statistics committee of the Czech FA counted all the goals scored by the legendary Josef Bican and we can declare he scored 821 goals in official matches," a tweet by the Czech football federation's said.

2:27 As Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 760 career goals, surpassing Josef Bican for the most goals scored for club and country in football history, we take a look back at his best strikes from his time in the Premier League

In a lengthy statement posted on the Czech football federation's website, it is claimed 821 is the "most accurate number possible" when it comes to counting how many goals Bican scored throughout his career.

"The answer is - Josef Bican scored 821 goals in official matches," the statement read.

Image: Josef Bican, former Czechoslovak and Slavia Prague player, is claimed to have scored 821 official goals

"Goals from matches in the first and second leagues, national cups, the Central European Cup and national team selections are included. On the contrary, friendly matches are not included in the statistics, with the exception of the national team.

"It can be stated with full seriousness that this is a number that corresponds to the current state of the possibility of verifying all data, so it is the most accurate number possible."

Last month, Santos similarly disputed the claim Lionel Messi broke Pele's long-standing goal record for a single club, with a club statement claiming Pele's official tally stands at 1,091 and not 643.