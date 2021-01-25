David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 7pm

It's three wins from the last four games for Bristol City now, who look to have started moving past the slump in form at the tail end of last year. The FA Cup win over Millwall at the weekend was only the second time they've scored more than two goals this season and they'll hope to kick on now.

Huddersfield are still in a comfortable mid-table spot at the moment but they could well start to slide in things don't pick up soon. They've started 2021 with four straight defeats in all competitions and have lost their scoring touch of late. I think it could be another here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Watford, Tuesday 7pm

The Den is usually such an intimidating place for teams to visit, yet without fans Millwall have found it difficult to kill off games this season. Their last home win came all the way back in October, which is something of a worry.

What may stand them in good stead on Tuesday is Watford's struggles on the road; they had won just two of their 11 league games away from Vicarage Road before last week's win at Stoke. They do, however, appear to have settled well under Xisco Munoz, so I'm backing the visitors to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7pm

While Barnsley have progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2012/13 season and kept two clean sheets in the process, it's been quite the opposite in the Championship, where they've not scored in three games. Their fourth-round win did come against league leaders Norwich, though, so there's certainly something to build on.

There's a new man at the helm at Cardiff! It's great to see Mick McCarthy back in the Championship for the first time since leaving Ipswich in 2018. He's got work to do to turn around the fortunes of a Bluebirds side on a run of six league defeats in seven, but I'm sure it's a task he'll relish. This feels like it could end all square.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7pm

I've said it before but that eight-game unbeaten run throughout November and December could be really valuable for Coventry, who are only a handful of points outside the relegation places. Mark Robins' men have got a couple of games in hand but are another side who need to start scoring.

Neil Thompson is still only in charge of the Owls on a caretaker basis but, if he was interested in taking the job permanently, the last month has been a great audition, with three wins from his four games at the helm. He's third favourite at the moment, in the esteemed company of Roy Keane and Vladimir Ivic.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham, Wednesday 7pm

Boro were unfortunate not to take anything from the game against Blackburn on Sunday, particularly having had penalty appeals turned down when Dael Fry was caught in the face by Jarrad Branthwaite. Their form has been a little up and down over the past few weeks and they need some consistency in order to maintain their promotion push.

There's still a sizeable points gap that separates Rotherham from the positions above the relegation zone yet we have to remember they've played the least games in the division and still have three in hand. They held Stoke to an enthralling 3-3 draw last time out and have four points from their last two now. I'm not sure they'll have enough here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Brentford, Wednesday 7pm

As Championship games go, this is quite a big one. Swansea are flying and seven points behind leaders Norwich with a game in hand and seven clean sheets from the last nine league games, so will prove a hugely tricky opponent, particularly with last season's play-off semi-final defeat to the Bees still no doubt at the forefront of their minds.

Brentford have two games in hand over most of the teams around them and ground out that 1-0 win over Luton last week to move onto 16 games unbeaten in the league. Thomas Frank's men did look tired, though, and I wonder how the recent coronavirus outbreak at the club and the packed schedule will affect them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)