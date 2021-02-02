David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this week? Find out here...

Brentford vs Bristol City, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Brentford showed their attacking credentials late on against Wycombe. They are now the Championship's highest scorers, and have more than just Ivan Toney chipping in. Which will be massive for them if they are to push for the top two.

Bristol City can't get a run going. They've not won back-to-back games since November, and if you can't do that in this league you're not going to reach the top six. This has all the makings of a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Derby, Wednesday 7pm

It was a case of back to reality for Rotherham on Saturday. Even after some good results of late, to take anything off Swansea would have been incredibly impressive and they shouldn't be too fazed.

This is a huge game near the bottom. Derby are in great form, winning their last three games. Their last defeat actually came against Rotherham a few weeks ago. It could be a more open game than it usually is between struggling sides, but I think both will have to settle for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)