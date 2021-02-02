Transfer news: Fulham boss Scott Parker pleased with Josh Maja signing and confirms missing out on Joshua King

Fulham boss Scott Parker says he was pleased to bring in Josh Maja on Deadline Day but admits the club lost out to Everton in the race to sign Joshua King from Bournemouth.

Striker Maja, who spent time in the Cottagers' youth set-up before joining Sunderland, has joined Fulham on loan from Bordeaux for the remainder of the season.

Fulham

The 22-year-old scored 16 times in 41 games for the Black Cats before his move to France in January 2019, and Parker will be hoping he can boost his forward line after seven draws in their last nine league games.

Parke said: "I think, like all deadline days, they do bring a little bit of drama, and I'm certainly very pleased with the signing of Josh. I think he probably falls into the sort of business we've done this year in terms of young talent, big potential, someone we can develop.

Image: Josh Maja was signed to bolster Fulham's attacking options

"He's a very good finisher and I think it's clear we need to try and strengthen in that area. We've got Aleks (Mitrovic) in our squad but other than that, no real recognised centre-forwards, so I'm very pleased with that.

"Hopefully Josh comes in, and we can really push him on. He scored a lot of goals at Sunderland, so that's the main thing.

"We tried to do some other bits. Josh King was one that was documented, and we tried, we pushed and obviously competing with Everton was a challenge, and he decided to go there, and we understand that."

Maja is unlikely to make his debut against Leicester on Wednesday having not played since January 9.

King was announced as an Everton player in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but Parker insists he is more than happy with his squad.

"[I'm] not really emotional [about missing out on King] because I think I realised the way that transfers work," Parker added.

Image: Josh King is once again a Premier League player following his Deadline Day move to Everton

"We were trying for both players, and we got one, and we've got a squad here now which I'm more than happy with.

"That's my fourth transfer window, and I have realised that it's a lot of back and forth and a bit of disappointment until it's closed.

"There's an element that I like when it's closed because for four weeks you have the uncertainty, you have players in the squad - are they going to be there, are they not? But we know where we are now, and we'll push on."