Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees terms to buy club's women's team

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard has agreed terms to bring the women's team under the same ownership as the men's.

Sandgaard bought the Sky Bet League One men's side in September 2020 and will unite the two clubs - subject to the requirements of the FA's Women's Super League and the FA Women's Championship competition rules - for the first time since 2007 after striking a takeover deal with local businessman Stephen King.

He said in a statement: "One of the first things I did when I was in London after the takeover was go and watch Charlton Athletic Women play and I knew then that I wanted to bring the two clubs back together.

We are delighted to announce @SandgaardThomas has agreed terms for the takeover of Charlton Athletic Women.



👉 https://t.co/PHiQFnZoq6 #cafc #cafcwomen pic.twitter.com/Sc63A9eo3P — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) February 3, 2021

"Women's football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and you can see that a lot of the big clubs are investing in their women's team. My long-term aim for Charlton is to reach the highest levels with both the men's team and the women's team, so I'm looking forward to getting started."

King, who stepped in to keep the women's side afloat after they were controversially disbanded in 2007, added: "There have been very difficult periods, none more challenging than the current pandemic.

Image: Thomas Sandgaard bought Charlton's men's side in September 2020

"I am pleased and relieved that Charlton Athletic Women have been able to come through it, and I am convinced the club now has a very positive future to look forward to under the stewardship of Mr Sandgaard."

Charlton currently play in the second tier of the women's game, but were a significant force in the game during the early part of the century, when they won both the FA and League Cups.