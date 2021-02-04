Liverpool not allowed to face Champions League opponents RB Leipzig in Germany due to coronavirus restrictions

Liverpool's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg match at RB Leipzig will not be able to take place in Germany, government officials have confirmed.

The German government has banned entry on all arrivals from areas affected by Covid-19 mutations until at least February 17, with the only exceptions made for German citizens or residents.

The ban came into effect on Saturday and it has been confirmed there will not be any special allowances for Liverpool.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Liverpool in the Premier League

A statement from the German government read: "The Corona Protection Ordinance passed by the German government last Friday provides for only a few exceptions and no special regulations for professional athletes.

"The Federal Police informed the club RB Leipzig today that the described case constellation does not fall under the exceptions."

4:05 Sky Germany reporter Dirk Grosse Schlarmann believes Liverpool have agreed a 'super deal' for new defender Ozan Kabak after he joined from Schalke on loan on Deadline Day and that former manager David Wagner played a huge part in the deal

UEFA has told Sky Sports News they are in discussions with the German FA and German government about a solution.

UEFA recently changed its competition rules allowing ties to be switched, so the first leg on this occasion could be staged at Anfield.

The tie could also be moved to a neutral venue and two-legged matches can even be reduced to a single game.

On Tuesday, it was revealed UEFA could impose Arsenal's Europa League last-32 tie with Benfica to be played over one leg on neutral territory because of strict new UK coronavirus rules on arrivals from Portugal.