David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship week? Find out here...

Rotherham vs Cardiff, Tuesday 7pm

What a run of form it has been for Rotherham. It's certainly not one I saw coming. They look well placed now. Out of the relegation zone and with games in hand on all the sides around them.

Cardiff will be feeling confident, though. They got their first win under Mick McCarthy in a big game for them at Bristol City on Saturday. There should be goals here, but I think it will end as a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe, Tuesday 7pm

Sheffield Wednesday will be so disappointed to lose the way they did against Millwall on Saturday, especially after taking the lead.

This is a good chance for them to get back to winning ways. It really is a must-win game against a Wycombe side who look destined for the drop. Common sense tells me this is a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Brentford, Wednesday 7pm

This is a huge game near the top. Reading know a victory will launch them right back into the automatic-promotion equation, and also really bolster their spot in the top six.

Brentford would go top with a win or draw. It is remarkable the unbeaten run they have been on. This is a real test of their credentials, but I feel they will prevail.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)