Coronavirus: Premier League records two new positive cases in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed it recorded two positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing.
The latest test results, compiled between February 1-7, show a continuing drop in the numbers of positive cases compared to the last four weeks of testing.
From 2,970 tests, there were two new positive cases. It represents a fall of five positive tests from last week's results.
A statement from the league read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday February 1 and Sunday February 7, across two rounds of testing, 2,970 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were two new positive tests.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
Trending
- Neville: Utd won't challenge for title until next year
- Have Liverpool's bad decisions contributed to slump?
- Dean asks not to ref in PL this weekend after death threats
- Hamilton's new deal: Why only one year?
- Ole: Henderson not the most patient guy
- Neville: Liverpool look drained | City will be champions
- Merson says: Ole has big decision to make on De Gea
- Redknapp attends Bournemouth training
- Hamilton signs new Mercedes deal for 2021
- Why didn't England declare? Were they too cautious?
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."
A total of 1,536 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between February 1 to February 4 with two positive test results, and between February 5 and February 7, 1,434 players and club staff were tested with zero positive results.
Previous Premier League test results
- Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
- Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
- Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
- Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
- Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
- Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
- Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
- Round 17: 21-27 Dec - 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.
- Round 18: 28 Dec-3 Jan - 2,295 tests with 40 testing positive.
- Round 19: 4-10 Jan - 2,593 tested with 36 testing positive.
- Round 20: 4-10 Jan - 2,593 tested, with 36 testing positive.
- Round 21: 11-17 Jan - 3,115 tested, with 16 testing positive.
- Round 22: 18-24 Jan - 2,518 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 23: 25-31 Jan - 2,957 tested, with seven testing positive.
- Round 24: 1-7 February - 2,970 tested with two testing positive.