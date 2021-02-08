Coronavirus: Premier League records two new positive cases in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed it recorded two positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing.

The latest test results, compiled between February 1-7, show a continuing drop in the numbers of positive cases compared to the last four weeks of testing.

From 2,970 tests, there were two new positive cases. It represents a fall of five positive tests from last week's results.

A statement from the league read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday February 1 and Sunday February 7, across two rounds of testing, 2,970 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were two new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."

A total of 1,536 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between February 1 to February 4 with two positive test results, and between February 5 and February 7, 1,434 players and club staff were tested with zero positive results.

Previous Premier League test results