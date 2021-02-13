League One & League Two highlights and round-up: Sunderland, Bolton win

Charlie Wyke ran riot as Sunderland enjoyed a dominant 4-1 victory in their Sky Bet League One encounter against fellow play-off hopefuls Doncaster.

The combination of Aiden McGeady and Wyke came to the fore for the Black Cats as the striker notched a first-half hat-trick of headers.

Wyke struck in the seventh, 12th and 31st minutes - all provided by McGeady - before Doncaster hit back through Lee Burge's unfortunate own goal in the 53rd minute.

McGeady set up Wyke for his fourth goal of the match and 21st of the season a minute later before Burge saved two penalties from Jon Taylor (57) and Jason Lokilo (88) as Sunderland climbed into the play-off places.

Gillingham came out on top in an action-packed 3-2 win at Charlton.

Olly Lee opened the scoring for the visitors in the first minute but his effort was cancelled out 14 minutes later by Chuks Aneke.

The Gills regained the lead with a stunning volley by Connor Ogilvie in the 37th minute, only for Jayden Stockley to level once again for the hosts seven minutes after the restart.

The Addicks were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Aneke was shown a red card, with Kyle Dempsey capitalising for Gillingham with the winner four minutes from time.

Grant McCann's Hull remain second despite falling to a 1-0 home defeat to MK Dons.

Scott Fraser stepped up to slot home an 80th-minute spot-kick to secure victory for Russell Martin's side, who are now unbeaten in four matches.

Plymouth are unbeaten in eight league games following a 1-0 win against Fleetwood, courtesy of an 11th-minute own goal from visiting defender Harrison Holgate.

Burton remain bottom despite a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Northampton, whose winless league streak was extended to seven games by Michael Bostwick's 77th-minute goal and Ryan Edwards' stoppage-time strike.

Sky Bet League Two

A weather-hit schedule saw just two games played in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Leaders Cambridge, however, were held to a 0-0 draw against Southend at the Abbey Stadium.

It was a result that saw them move four points clear at the top of the table, although they have played a few more games than all the sides below them.

Southend, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Bolton held on to beat Stevenage 1-0 despite finishing with 10 men.

Declan John scored the only goal of the game in the first half, while they had to see out the closing stages after MJ Williams was sent off with 12 minutes to go.