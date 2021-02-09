Issa Diop: West Ham defender becomes first concussion substitution in English football

Premier League introduced concussion substitutions for the first time on February 6 and the FA Cup has followed suit for fifth-round fixtures; West Ham defender Issa Diop went off at half-time following a clash of heads with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Tuesday 9 February 2021 21:31, UK

Issa Diop (middle left) during West Ham&#39;s FA Cup fifth round tie at Manchester United
Image: Issa Diop (middle left) was withdrawn in a concussion substitution during West Ham's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United

West Ham made the first concussion substitution in English football as defender Issa Diop went off during Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Manchester United.

Diop, who entered the game as a substitute himself in the 16th minute to replace the injured Angelo Ogbonna, suffered a clash of heads with United forward Anthony Martial in the closing stages of the first half.

Both of the Frenchmen continued until the break, but Diop didn't return for the second half and West Ham confirmed on their match blog and Twitter account that they had used the new guidelines.

"To clarify, Issa Diop was replaced as a concussion substitute, meaning we can now make a total of six changes, as can Manchester United, if we see fit," the club website said.

Concussion substitute trials in the Premier League and Women's Super League began on February 6, and the FA Cup followed suit by allowing up to two additional concussion substitutions per team, which do not count as part of the five regular permitted changes managers are allowed to make.

In the event of one team having to make a change due to clear symptoms of concussion - or clear video evidence thereof - the opposing team are also allowed to make an additional substitution at a time of their choosing.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (PA image)
Image: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial played on following his clash of heads with Diop

It was agreed the opposing team should be given an additional substitute in this scenario to ensure neither side can claim to have a possible advantage by having more fresh players on the field. Players taken off in a concussion substitution are not be allowed to return to the field of play.

Concussion substitutes, which have been introduced after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead, are also being trialled at the ongoing Club World Cup in Qatar.

